By Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman (Reuters) – An experimental mRNA vaccine developed by Moderna Inc combined with Merck & Co’s blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda cut the risk of death or recurrence of the most deadly skin cancer by 44% compared Keytruda alone, U.S. researchers reported at
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Moderna cancer vaccine with Merck’s Keytruda delays return of deadly skin cancer - April 16, 2023
- Kenya’s President Ruto asks opposition to give talks a chance - April 16, 2023
- Thousands of Czechs turn out for anti-government protest - April 16, 2023