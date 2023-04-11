By Blake Brittain (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court handed Moderna Inc a win on Tuesday, affirming a decision to cancel an Arbutus Biopharma Corp patent related to the companies’ legal fight over Moderna’s blockbuster COVID-19 vaccines.
