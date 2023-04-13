By Alexander Tanas CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldova needs 250 million euros ($275 million) to modernise its armed forces following Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine last year, a senior defence official in the pro-Western country said on Wednesday.
