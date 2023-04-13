By Alexander Tanas CHISINAU (Reuters) – A court in Moldova on Thursday imposed a 15-year jail sentence in absentia on the leader of a small opposition party in connection with the theft of $1 billion in bank assets in the impoverished European state.
