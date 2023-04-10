BEIJING (Reuters) – Grassland fires from Mongolia on Monday threatened to spread across the border to China, spurring local Chinese authorities to dispatch teams to intercept them to avert a major blaze, Chinese state media reported.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israel signs $400 million deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles - April 10, 2023
- Ukraine says Russia switching to ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut - April 10, 2023
- Global PC shipments slide in Q1, Apple takes biggest hit – IDC - April 10, 2023