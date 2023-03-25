PODGORICA (Reuters) – Police in Montenegro have detained a person thought to be Do Kwon, an international fugitive accused of defrauding investors in a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency scheme, the country’s interior minister said on Thursday.
