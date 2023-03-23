PODGORICA (Reuters) – Police in Montenegro have detained a person thought to be Do Kwon, an international fugitive accused of defrauding investors in a multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency scheme, the country’s interior minister said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Explainer-What are depleted uranium weapons – and what are the risks? - March 23, 2023
- S&P 500 Forecast – Stock Market Rallies Back Into Consolidation - March 23, 2023
- End to Taiwan ties nears as Honduras foreign minister goes to China - March 23, 2023