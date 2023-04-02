PODGORICA (Reuters) – Montenegro’s ex-economy minister Jakov Milatovic secured 60.1% of votes in a presidential election run-off on Sunday, heralding a defeat of long-serving incumbent Milo Djukanovic, according to a pollster’s partial projection.
