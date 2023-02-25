SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Milo Djukanovic, Montenegro’s incumbent president who has held high-ranking political posts in the Adriatic country for the last 30 years, launched his bid on Saturday to run for a third term in a presidential election next month.
