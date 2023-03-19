PODGORICA (Reuters) – Montenegro’s incumbent President Milo Djukanovic will face a run-off on April 2 after winning the most votes but falling short of the 50% needed to win outright in Sunday’s election, according to a pollster’s projection based on a sample of votes.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Montenegro’s President Milo Djukanovic wins most votes in presidential election – pollster - March 19, 2023
- Credit Suisse, UBS deal: What you need to know - March 19, 2023
- UBS chairman wants to keep Credit Suisse’s Swiss unit - March 19, 2023