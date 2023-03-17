BELGRADE (Reuters) – Montenegro’s President Milo Djukanovic on Friday set June 11 as the date for a snap parliamentary vote, a day after he dissolved parliament and just before a weekend election when he is seeking another five-year term.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Montenegro’s president sets June 11 for snap parliamentary vote - March 17, 2023
- UN report says Belarus rights abuses may amount to ‘crime against humanity’ - March 17, 2023
- WeWork reaches deal to convert $1 billion of SoftBank’s debt to equity - March 17, 2023