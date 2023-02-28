(Reuters) – Global ratings agency Moody’s cut Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating by two notches to ‘Caa3’ on Tuesday amid international loan negotiations, saying the country’s increasingly fragile liquidity “significantly raises default risks.”
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Stellantis to invest $155 million in U.S. to produce new electric drive modules - February 28, 2023
- March madness could be in store for markets after a somber February - February 28, 2023
- Moody’s slashes Pakistan’s rating amid payment crisis - February 28, 2023