By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boosting immigration and public spending on childcare could help cover a large shortfall in the U.S. labor supply that threatens to curtail economic growth in coming years, a new report by President Joe Biden’s top economic advisers concludes.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Jordan summons Israeli envoy to protest over flag of expanded Israel - March 20, 2023
- More immigrants, paid childcare key to economic growth, White House says - March 20, 2023
- U.S. oil exports to Europe hit record in March on steep discounts - March 20, 2023