By Crispian Balmer ROME (Reuters) -More than 1,300 migrants have been rescued in three separate operations off the southern tip of Italy, the coastguard said on Saturday, two weeks after at least 74 people died when their boat hit rocks near the coast.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Survivors of deadly raid in east Congo return to torched village - March 11, 2023
- More than 1,300 migrants brought ashore in Italy after multiple rescues - March 11, 2023
- Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia – Iranian broadcaster - March 11, 2023