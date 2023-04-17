ANKARA (Reuters) – At least 133,000 people affected by February’s devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey will vote outside their home towns, the head of the country’s High Election Board (YSK) said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Have Strong Monday - April 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Give Up Gains - April 17, 2023
- U.S. Supreme Court turns away GM bid to revive racketeering suit against Fiat Chrysler - April 17, 2023