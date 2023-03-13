By David Randall NEW YORK (Reuters) – Mutual funds managed by Morgan Stanley, Fidelity, and BlackRock appear to be among the most exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, Morningstar data showed, as a market selloff has erased more than $100 billion
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- White House says regulators have the tools needed for banking disruptions - March 13, 2023
- U.S. Federal Home Loan Banks continue to see ‘heightened demand’ - March 13, 2023
- Fed: Details on which banks use new facility released a year after it ends - March 13, 2023