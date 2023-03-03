PARIS (Reuters) – Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley said on Friday that it was forecasting the European Central Bank’s (ECB) so-called “terminal” rate – the level to which it believes the ECB’s key rate will rise – at 4%.
