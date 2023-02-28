MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry on Tuesday accused Ukraine of launching attempted drone strikes against civil infrastructure targets in two southern Russian regions overnight, but said the attacks had failed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Moscow says Ukraine launched failed drone attacks on Russian territory overnight - February 28, 2023
- Marketmind: Irksome inflation won’t die down - February 28, 2023
- Canada’s Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions - February 28, 2023