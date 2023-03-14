(Reuters) – Moscow views the incident involving a Russian Su-27 fighter jet and a U.S. military drone over the Black Sea as provocation, Russia’s RIA state news agency cited Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, as saying on Tuesday.
