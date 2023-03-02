NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) nations arrived at a consensus on many issues after a meeting in New Delhi and focused on what “unites” them, G20 chair India said on Thursday, even though the Russia-Ukraine war overshadowed the discussions.
