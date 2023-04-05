ROME (Reuters) – A total of 440 migrants have been rescued from an overcrowded fishing boat in international waters off Malta, after a complex 11-hour operation in stormy seas, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity said on Wednesday.
