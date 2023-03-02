(Reuters) – Lawyers for disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh will deliver closing arguments on Thursday, their last chance to convince the jury that their client was not involved in the grisly murders of his wife and youngest son.
