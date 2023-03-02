(Reuters) – Lawyers for disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh will deliver closing arguments on Thursday, their last chance to convince the jury that their client was not involved in the grisly murders of his wife and youngest son.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Marketmind: Ten-four, Treasury yields soar - March 2, 2023
- New Greek transport minister takes over, promises train crash answers - March 2, 2023
- Murdaugh’s lawyers to deliver closing arguments in South Carolina murder trial - March 2, 2023