By Sarah Young LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s BBC was forced to axe much of its sports coverage on Saturday after presenters refused to work in a show of solidarity with Gary Lineker, as a row over freedom of speech threatens to turn into a crisis for the national broadcaster.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US - March 11, 2023
- Ukraine’s Kuleba urges Germany to send more ammunition and train up pilots - March 11, 2023
- French Senate adopts Macron’s pension reform in wake of days of protests - March 11, 2023