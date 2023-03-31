(Reuters) – Myanmar’s economic growth remains “severely diminished” and GDP is expected to increase just 3% in the fiscal year to September, the World Bank said on Friday, as the country remains embroiled in conflict two years after the military seized power in a coup.
