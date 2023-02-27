By Joey Roulette WASHINGTON (Reuters) – NASA has picked a longtime solar scientist who heads its heliophysics division to become the U.S. space agency’s science chief – the first woman named to serve in the role, according two people familiar with the decision.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil’s central govt tops expectations with record January budget surplus - February 27, 2023
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Platinum Markets Rebound From Multi-Month Lows - February 27, 2023
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Natural Gas Moved Towards The $2.70 Level - February 27, 2023