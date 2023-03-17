TROLL A PLATFORM, North Sea (Reuters) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were travelling on Friday to the Troll A platform in the North Sea, which extracts gas from Norway’s biggest gas field.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Marketmind: Shock and awe – or mayday? - March 17, 2023
- Canada’s B.C. province sets high emissions bar for new LNG projects - March 17, 2023
- NATO’s Stoltenberg, EU’s von der Leyen travel to North Sea platform - March 17, 2023