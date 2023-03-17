By Andrew Gray BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday hailed Turkey’s decision to move ahead with ratifying Finland’s bid for membership of the military alliance and said he was confident Sweden would join soon too.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- NATO’s Stoltenberg hails Turkish move on Finland membership, sees Sweden joining soon - March 17, 2023
- Norfolk Southern shareholders sue over Ohio derailment - March 17, 2023
- Trump returns to Facebook - March 17, 2023