SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The chief executive of Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura &Co Holding SA said on Tuesday the company is now focused on a disciplined capital allocation after agreeing to sell luxury brand Aesop to L’Oreal.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Romania: Fiscal Sustainability Hinges on Pension, Tax Reform as Growth Slows - April 4, 2023
- Gunmen in Nigeria seize eight students in latest kidnapping - April 4, 2023
- U.S. journalist jailed by Russia meet lawyers for first time - April 4, 2023