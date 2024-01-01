US crude oil inventories saw mixed reports, with the American Petroleum Institute noting an increase, while the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected drop.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas and Oil Analysis: WTI Stability Amid Global Dynamics - January 1, 2024
- Gold, Silver, Copper Daily Forecast:Precious Metals Poised for Dynamic Changes in 2024 - January 1, 2024
- Solana (SOL) Price Forecast: $120 Retest More Likely Than $90 Downswing - January 1, 2024