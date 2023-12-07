Natural gas markets initially plunged during the early hours on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of life again. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but I think if we can break above the $2.50 level it might finally mark the “blow out” of
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Crumbles - December 7, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Attempt Stabilization - December 7, 2023
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Attempting To Bounce Again - December 7, 2023