Natural gas markets initially tried to rally overnight but continue to scrape along the bottom of the cautious and choppy consolidation area we have been in for the last couple of weeks.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Threaten a Move to the Upside - November 17, 2023
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Scrape the Bottom of Range - November 17, 2023
- US Dollar Index News: DXY Faces Steep Weekly Drop - November 17, 2023