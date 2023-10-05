Amid price fluctuations, natural gas traders focus on the EIA storage report, gauging market sentiment shaped by supply dynamics and weather.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Prices Forecast: Teetering Between Bearish Storage, Bullish Exports - October 5, 2023
- DAX Index, FTSE 100, STOXX 600: Mixed Signals as Traders Eye US Labor Data for Clarity - October 5, 2023
- NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Market Braces for Jobs Data Amid Clorox Slide, Energy Plunge - October 5, 2023