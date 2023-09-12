Analyzing the current natural gas rally, it’s reminiscent of the August 2 surge, hinting at the possibility of a 22.8% rise. We’re already up 11.3% in four days, but can it match the previous performance?
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold’s Downtrend: Will It Reverse or Continue? Key Analysis Inside - September 12, 2023
- Natural Gas Soars: Bullish Momentum Indicates Potential for Further Gains - September 12, 2023
- NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – Tech Stocks Retreat As Oracle Drops 14% - September 12, 2023