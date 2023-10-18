Iran’s oil embargo proposal increased the geopolitical premium for oil, although traders believe that OPEC will ignore Iran’s call.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Gains Ground As Traders Stay Focused On The Middle East - October 18, 2023
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests New Highs Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions - October 18, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground As Treasury Yields Test New Highs - October 18, 2023