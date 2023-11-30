Natural gas faces resistance at a crucial uptrend line, signaling a potential continued downtrend unless signs of strength emerge. Monthly bearish signals add to the downward pressure.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Navigating Natural Gas Trends: Resistance, Downtrends, and Potential Support - November 30, 2023
- Navigating Gold’s Rise: Breakouts, Retracements, and Long-Term Potential - November 30, 2023
- NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – NASDAQ Retreats As NVIDIA Tests Multi-Week Lows - November 30, 2023