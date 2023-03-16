By Lucy Craymer WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Nearly 50,000 New Zealand teachers walked out of classrooms on Thursday, demanding better pay, conditions and resources at a time when the centre-left Labour Party of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is trying to win back support.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China Feb new home prices rise at fastest pace since July 2021 - March 15, 2023
- Nearly 50,000 New Zealand teachers strike over pay, conditions - March 15, 2023
- Fear over bank turmoil sparks flight to safe haven currencies - March 15, 2023