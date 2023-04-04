By Isabel Woodford MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Investors optimistic about a potential Mexican nearshoring boom have been scooping up stocks in local real estate, transport companies and banks, analysts say, in a bid to cash in on the wave of U.S businesses setting up shop over
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russian wanted in US who fled Italy says he is back in Russia – RIA - April 4, 2023
- Nearshoring bets boost Mexican real estate, transport shares - April 4, 2023
- Factbox-Virgin Orbit bankruptcy echoes Branson’s past troubled ventures - April 4, 2023