By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Nepal’s top court will hear a petition on Thursday demanding the arrest of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and an investigation into his leadership during a decade-long civil war that killed thousands of people, court officials and petitioners said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Volatile Week Ahead As Risk Events Eyed - March 7, 2023
- Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership - March 7, 2023
- Nepal’s PM faces court hearing into deaths during Maoist insurgency - March 7, 2023