By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Nepal’s ruling coalition was in turmoil on Saturday after the prime minister said he planned to support a presidential candidate from an opposition party, a decision that prompted the deputy prime minister and three other ministers to resign.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Nepal’s ruling coalition in turmoil as deputy PM and 3 other ministers quit - February 25, 2023
- France’s Macron says he will visit China in April - February 25, 2023
- African Union criticises Tunisia over ‘racialised hate speech’ against migrants - February 25, 2023