By Dan Williams JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a softening on Monday of his hard-right government’s judicial overhaul plan, an apparent concession to more than two months of unprecedented nationwide protests and misgivings voiced by Western allies.
