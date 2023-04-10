JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has plummeted, according to a poll showing it would lose more than a third of its seats if an election were held now and fail to gain a majority with his hard-right coalition partners.
