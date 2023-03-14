AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands will give Ukraine two minesweepers, drone radars, and an M3 amphibious bridge-bulding system, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday in the Ukrainian city of Odessa.
