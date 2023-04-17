By Leika Kihara WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s new central bank Governor Kazuo Ueda gave a clear message to policymakers gathered for global finance meetings here over the last week: The country will remain a dovish outlier by keeping interest rates ultra-low – at least for now.
