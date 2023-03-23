BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s planned new fiscal rules cannot give governments a free hand in the choice of fiscal policies, even if they do offer individual debt reduction paths, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.
