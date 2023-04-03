By Chris Prentice NEW YORK (Reuters) – A New Jersey hedge fund and its founder have agreed to pay $19.3 million to settle charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that they improperly traded in fixed-income securities.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- New Jersey hedge fund, founder settle SEC charges over improper trades - April 3, 2023
- US welcomes World Bank reforms, pushes for more ambitious changes - April 3, 2023
- Tesla Shaking Hands with Notable Higher Timeframe Resistance - April 3, 2023