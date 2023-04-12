(Reuters) – New vehicles’ average transaction price fell below the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) for the first time in 20 months, according to data published by automotive research company Kelley Blue Book.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tofurky heartened despite losing appeal of Louisiana plant-based label law - April 12, 2023
- U.S. judge blocks Biden clean water rule in 24 states - April 12, 2023
- Instant view: Some Fed officials hesitated before hiking -March minutes - April 12, 2023