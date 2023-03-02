SYDNEY (Reuters) – Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell in February compared with the prior month as households grappled with higher living costs and rising interest rates amid intense inflationary pressures, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- New Zealand consumer confidence slips in February -ANZ-Roy Morgan - March 2, 2023
- Citigroup to lay off less than 1% of staff – source - March 2, 2023
- Stocks gain as Bostic backs quarter-point hike - March 2, 2023