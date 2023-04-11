By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Newmont Corp laid down a best and final offer for Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd on Tuesday at A$29.4 billion ($19.5 billion) to close a deal that would extend Newmont’s lead as the world’s biggest gold producer.
