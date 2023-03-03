JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Hungary is to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem next month in an act of support by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to his counterpart Benjamin Netahyahu, the Times of Israel reported on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Bounces From Support - March 3, 2023
- Volkswagen expects vehicle deliveries, sales to rise in 2023 - March 3, 2023
- UK’s King Charles to make first state visits as monarch to France, Germany - March 3, 2023